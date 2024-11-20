Oncopeptides invited to present data at ASH

Oncopeptides announces that an evaluation of the activity of two peptide drug conjugates (PDCs) developed by Oncopeptides in relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia has been accepted as a poster and will be presented at the 66th annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting and Exposition. The conference takes place in San Diego, California between December 7-10.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland, FIMM, explores the preclinical effectiveness of two drugs based on Oncopeptides unique and proprietary PDC platform, melflufen and candidate drug OPDC3, for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) especially in cases where one of the standard treatments, venetoclax, has stopped working. Both drugs target cancer cells in a unique way and have shown promising results in laboratory tests with venetoclax-resistant AML preclinical models.

ASH is the world’s largest professional hematologic society serving both clinicians and scientists around the world who are working to conquer blood diseases.

“The findings could support the development of new treatment options for AML patients who have limited alternatives based on the PDC platform,” says Caroline Heckman, PhD, Research Director, FIMM. “We are happy to have been selected to present our findings at ASH and look forward to the opportunity.”

Find more details about the abstract and presentation below. The abstract including key data has been published and is available through this link.

For more information about ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, click here.